Games Publisher Tilting Point Raises $235M to Fuel Expansions and Acquisitions

Free-to-play games publisher Tilting Point has raised $235 million to support expansions into new markets and company acquisitions.

The funding, led by General Atlantic with participation from Red Ventures and Kamerra, will be geared toward accelerating Tilting Point’s publishing model by signing more developers in live publishing, co-developing more titles, acquiring additional studios and partnering with developers for top IP launches.

Investments will also be used to expand across platforms — the company is moving to cloud-based Facebook Gaming and Nintendo Switch — international markets, including South Korea and China; and audiences.

“We are ready to take Tilting Point to the next level,” said Kevin Segalla, founder and co-CEO of Tilting Point, in a statement. “With this financing, we plan to expand our operations and aggressively pursue larger M&A opportunities with our top developer partners. We are very excited to have premier investors coming aboard our journey.”

Tilting Point is known for titles including role-playing Star Trek Timelines, massively-multiplayer Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest and cooking game SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. The company was founded in 2012 and is co-led by Samir Agili, who also serves as president.

“We have spent years perfecting our innovative model of helping developers grow their games, working with select partners closely and bringing new studios into the Tilting Point family, all without any traditional capital funding,” said Agili. “This investment will allow us to stretch the Tilting Point platform with stronger amplifiers for our partners, including enhanced expertise, new technologies and even greater UA capital.”

Recent company acquisitions include mobile games and assets from Playtech, including publisher FTX Games, known for Narcos: Cartel Wars and Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game.

Headquartered in New York, Tilting Point maintains offices in Barcelona, Boston, Kyiv, Seoul, San Diego and St. Petersburg. A new location is opening in Miami.