Gamescom Trailer Reveal: Space Opera ‘Fort Solis’ Stars Troy Baker, the Voice of Joel in ‘The Last of Us’

The adrenaline-pumping space opera Fort Solis was shown off in a trailer at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

The event, which runs through Sunday, dubs itself “the world’s largest event for computer and video games and Europe’s most comprehensive business platform for the games industry” and always showcases new releases.

Fort Solis, available now and developed by Fallen Leaf and published by Dear Villagers, is a four-episode playable thriller starring three astronauts played by Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2), Julia Brown (M. I. High), and Troy Baker (the voice of Joel in The Last of Us).

The independent video game was made by a very small team. “Ten people, two years of work, and zero delays,” Clark shouted, literally, from the convention stage, referencing a trend in the video game industry of continually pushing back video game release dates. “It’s really beautiful to see what independent studios can accomplish today.”

Brown, a British actress who has also appeared in the BBC series World on Fire, acted in a video game for the first time, lending her voice and movements done in motion-capture. “It’s the first video game I’ve been in, and I’ve collaborated with two of the most talented actors in the industry,” Brown said at Gamescom.

What adventure awaits players in Fort Solis? In a remote mining base on Mars, three astronauts respond to an unusual distress call. But making their arrival difficult are impending storms, which force them to penetrate the base in an attempt to make contact with whoever raised the alarm. In the night, the situation worsens dramatically and a series of mysterious events affects the small crew, who must now fight and hold out until dawn in the hope of escaping.

Fort Solis is a single-player, third-person-view adventure that became available Aug. 22 on PC and PlayStation 5 for €24.99 ($27.11).