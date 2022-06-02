Gaming Management Firm Loaded Signs Twitch Streamer QTCinderella

Gaming management firm Loaded has signed streamer QTCinderella to its talent roster. The agency will grow and manage her brand, while exploring business and investment opportunities.

QTCinderella’s content on YouTube and Twitch includes streaming games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, online chess and poker, as well as live vlogging.

She is the founder and host of The Streamer Awards, an event birthed this year to honor the performances and achievements of live streamers. She also founded ShitCamp, where Twitch streamers come together to participate in challenges and create content that is distributed to fans. Participants have included Myth, HasanAbi and xQcOW.

“I always appreciate when I’m invited to things, but I know that it’s hard for streamers to organize events, so I decided I would just do it myself and invite them instead,” said QTCinderella in a statement. “I’m excited to work with Loaded because they really believe in me and want to ensure I can stay focused on what I do best. I want to be able to put on a ton more events this year so having the right team around me is super important.”

Loaded’s president of talent, Bridget Davidson, adds: “QT is one of the hardest working and most influential creators in gaming right now. She is a creative powerhouse and pioneer who is dominating the current event meta on Twitch. We love that QT has friends from every corner of gaming that she is able to bring together through her collaborative content ideas and projects. She is also a huge advocate for other female streamers and is vocal around the issues that impact so many of them, which is something we really admire.”

The agency’s client list includes popular streamers such as Shroud, Myth, DrLupo and CouRage.