‘Genshin Impact’ Leads Mobile Action Game Revenue in First Half of Year, All Genres Decrease in Downloads

Action was the fastest-growing mobile game genre during the first half of 2021, according to Sensor Tower’s latest report on Wednesday.
Player spending doubled year-over-year to reach $435.7 million, with miHoYo’s action role-playing game Genshin Impact leading the charge at close to $174 million in revenue. Next up was Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions and then Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Legends.
The hyper casual genre — characterized by accessible games that are easy to pick up and play, such as Zynga’s Hair Challenge or Tap2Play’s Count Masters — was the second fastest-growing genre by revenue, which increased by over 60 percent to approximately $59 million.
Puzzle games, meanwhile, accumulated $2.6 billion in player spending during the first half of the year, an increase of 18.6 percent year-over-year.
In terms of downloads, Sensor Tower reported that all game genres saw a decrease in the first half of the year as compared to the height of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Shooter games saw the steepest decline, while strategy titles experienced the slowest.
Hyper casual games saw the most downloads, with over 830 million installs, yet a decline of 6.5 percent year-over-year.
Sensor Tower notes that, while video game revenue and downloads are typically expected to increase each year as the market grows, the COVID-19 pandemic spawned huge growth in consumer interest in mobile devices for games and entertainment. While downloads are down, player spending indicates massive continued interest across all game categories.
