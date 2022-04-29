George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures Strikes Development Deal With Audible (Exclusive)

Smokehouse Pictures, the production company founded by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, has inked a multi-project development deal with Audible for a slate of original audio projects.

“We have both been avid listeners for many years, and we couldn’t be happier to team up with Audible to produce original content exclusively for this terrific service,” Clooney and Heslov said in a joint statement.

Smokehouse was founded in 2006 by Clooney and Heslov, which has produced films like Argo, The Ides of March and Good Night and Good Luck, as well as TV series like On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

The Smokehouse partnership follows a number of deals Audible has struck with companies like Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit, Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco, Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, Charlamagne tha God’s CThaGod World Productions and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill.

“We are absolutely delighted to team up with George Clooney, Grant Heslov, and the brilliant and creative minds at Smokehouse Pictures. They’ve ignited conversations and imaginations on big and small screens alike,” Zola Mashariki, the head of Audible Studios said. “We can’t wait to introduce our worldwide listeners to Smokehouse’s distinctive, high-caliber brand of storytelling.”