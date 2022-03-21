Tech Veterans Launch AI-Powered Platform to Combat Video Game Toxicity and Disruptive Behavior

Games entrepreneur Dennis Fong, Crunchyroll co-founder Kun Gao and data expert Dr. George Ng have founded AI-powered moderation platform GGWP to combat toxicity and democratize positive play in the video game industry.

The company, whose name derives from the common gaming phrase “Good Game, Well Played,” has raised $12 million in seed funding led by BITKRAFT Ventures, with participation from Makers Fund, Griffin Gaming Partners, Sony Innovation Fund, Riot Games, Twitch founders Emmett Shear and Kevin Lin, YouTube founder Steve Chen, Krafton CEO CH Kim, gaming personality Pokimane and others.

Noting the vast array of toxicity-related complaints and cases of harassment that exist within online games — and the impossible nature of addressing them on a that scale with human moderators — GGWP’s platform aims to allow publishers to customize a moderation system to catch, review and respond to each reported incident.

“There’s a lot of research that shows bad behavior is bad for business,” said Fong, a former pro-gamer who serves as CEO of GGWP, in a statement. “22 percent of players have quit playing a game due to toxicity. With GGWP, we are modernizing game moderation. With the ability to respond at scale, we can dramatically improve game experiences, and in turn improve game businesses.”

The platform, which developers can use and integrate into their games, contains a report management system to provide context around certain incidents and assess their severity, and display historical player data, reputation scores and credibility ratings.

“GGWP has an effective and easy to use platform powered by incredibly sophisticated technology,” Jens Hilger of BITKRAFT Ventures, said in a statement. “The games industry desperately needs GGWP’s AI based moderation, and if you consider the fact that we all increasingly live online, social media and other online spaces will need solutions for toxicity in our digital societies.”

The company is based in California’s Bay Area, and includes Ling Xiao serving as chief product officer in its leadership team.

Related efforts to combat toxicity in gaming have included the launch of a free and inclusive harassment hotline, which was initiated by Feminist Frequency founder Anita Sarkeesian in 2020.

In the streaming and content creation landscape, Twitch has updated its hateful conduct policies in recent years and offered new safety features for creators, such as phone-verified chat to improve security measures.