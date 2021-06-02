‘God of War 2’ Delayed to 2022

The sequel to 2018’s God of War, originally set for a 2021 release on PlayStation 5, has been delayed to 2022.

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst and developer Santa Monica Studio both confirmed the delay on Wednesday, with Hulst explaining the decision in an interview posted on the PlayStation Blog.

“So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent. For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can. And for God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”

“With these things, something’s gotta give,” Hulst added. “It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team.”

Hulst also confirmed that the next God of War game, which is the ninth installment in the God of War series, will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Santa Monica Studio also confirmed the delay on Twitter, sharing in a statement: “We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families. With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to shift our release window to 2022.”