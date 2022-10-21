‘Gracie’s Corner’ Children’s Show Signs With UTA, Underscore Talent

Gracie’s Corner, the children’s entertainment company behind the popular animated YouTube series of the same name, has signed with UTA and Underscore Talent.

In 2020, the Hollingsworth family — parents and educators Javoris “Jay” Hollingsworth and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth and their daughter, Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth — were inspired by the lack of diverse children’s entertainment to create an animated show that featured their daughter and used music and dance to educate young viewers.

Using their in-home studio, Jay and Gracie, now 10 years old, created original songs for the show with an educational bent — “Workout Song” encourages exercise and movement, while “Deep Breath” teaches viewers how to cope with stressful situations — and have produced episodes with lessons about Juneteenth and Black hair.

Gracie’s Corner now has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube and, as a business, has expanded into merchandise, books and other activity materials for families. Working with UTA and Underscore, the company will expand into longform content, podcasting, live events, publishing and consumer products.

“With cultural representation at the heart of the brand, Gracie’s Corner is universally appealing to parents and children seeking edutainment with characters that look like them,” Austin Mayster, Underscore talent partner and manager, said in a statement. “We are excited to work with Gracie and her family as they continue to create engaging educational entertainment for children.”

“Gracie’s Corner is a truly unique series that provides compelling entertainment at the intersection of music, education and more,” Ali Berman, UTA’s head of digital talent, added. “It’s an honor to represent this property.”

Gracie’s Corner is represented by UTA, Underscore Talent’s Reza Izad, Samantha Schoenberg and Mayster, as well as business manager Brett Anderson from Ground Control Business Management.