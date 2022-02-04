New ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Game in the Works at Rockstar

Rockstar Games on Friday gave the news that fans have been waiting years to hear: a new Grand Theft Auto game is in development.

Not much was shared about the new installment in the wildly popular (and controversial) video game franchise, but the company said it would have more information sooner rather than later.

“Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” Rockstar said in a message posted to social media. “With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

Continued the announcement, “We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”

The last entry in the franchise was Grand Theft Auto V, which was initially released in 2013. The online component to the game has had several updates through the years. Naturally, whenever an update dropped, there would be a slew of fans who asked when the brand-new game was coming. (A version of GTA V will soon be available got the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.)

GTA V was a smash hit and become the second best-selling video game of all time and the top-selling game of the last decade by total dollar sales. The franchise has also found itself in the crosshairs of controversy a number of times for its brutal violence and themes.

The development confirmation by Rockstar arrives as its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, kicked off an M&A wave in the gaming sector earlier in the month, snapping up mobile giant Zynga in a $12.7 billion deal. Days later, Microsoft snapped up Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal.