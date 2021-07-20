‘GTA Online’ Gets Massive Update With New Vehicle-Themed Missions and Social Space

Grand Theft Auto Online has received a free update with a host of new vehicle-themed missions and a social area for players to gather.

Los Santos Tuners features the debut of LS Car Meet, an underground street racing club in an abandoned warehouse where up to 30 players can get together in a combat-free area to mod their cars in real-time and go head-to-head on a private test track, or out on the streets of Los Santos.

Members of LS Car Meet will have access to a tattoo shop and social area to grab drinks and snacks, as well as the ability to host private meets and more.

Elsewhere, a new Auto Shop allows players to earn income by modding and delivering high-end vehicles and compete in races.

The update has ten customized vehicles — across multiple high-end brands — available at launch, and six new high-stakes robbery contracts that can be completed solo or with a crew.

Detroit DJ and GTA Online character Moodymann, who goes incognito in the game as Kenny, drops into the update a music mix “Kenny’s Backyard Boogie,” which players can find and collect to add to their in-car radio dial when they visit him at the car meet.

The update also includes a collaboration between Rockstar Games and L.A.-based street label Born x Raised, with in-game apparel such as t-shirts.

Los Santos Tuners becomes available on July 20 as a free download.