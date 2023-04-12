Hailey Bieber Launches YouTube Cooking Show

Hailey Bieber, whose name adorns a viral $17 smoothie at luxury grocer Erewhon, is expanding on her YouTube interview series, Who’s In My Bathroom?, with a spinoff cooking show.

Debuting on Wednesday, the six-episode first season of What’s In My Kitchen? will feature Bieber sharing recipes for her favorite dishes, including an at-home version of her Erewhon smoothie, chicken wings and pizza toast.

In a statement, Bieber described the cooking show as a “natural spinoff” to her interview series, especially since the latter frequently featured her eating food with her guests. Like Who’s In My Bathroom?, What’s In My Kitchen? is created in partnership with OBB Media. Hexclad will serve as the sponsor of the series.

“What’s In My Kitchen? was a natural spinoff to Who’s In My Bathroom? because our audience was ready for us to stop eating in the bathroom,” Bieber said. “I’ve loved cooking and sharing meals with friends on my social channels for years, and I can’t wait to bring this experience to the fans of our network with OBB and HexClad. Creating new formats and IP for my channel has been really empowering, as my team and I get to truly create everything from concept to screen, and I can’t wait for everybody to see what’s next.”

For the series, Bieber will source her ingredients from Village Market Place from the the food justice nonprofit Community Services Unlimited. Hexclad will also make a donation to Accion Opportunity Fund that will allow small businesses owned by women and people of color in the food industry to leverage $100,000 in microloans.

What’s In My Kitchen? is co-created and executive produced by Bieber and Michael D. Ratner. Arlen Konopaki, Raquel Dominguez, Simone Spira, Scott Ratner, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB also serve as executive producers. Olivia Rudensky is a consulting producer.