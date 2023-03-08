Hasan Minhaj to Return as The Riddler for ‘Batman Unburied’ Spinoff From Spotify, DC

Hasan Minhaj is reprising his role as The Riddler for a spinoff of the hit Spotify and DC audio series, Batman Unburied.

The Riddler: Secrets of the Dark will debut later this year exclusively on Spotify. The show, like Batman Unburied, is created by David S. Goyer and will feature returning characters from the Batman Unburied series, though casting for leads like Batman, who was portrayed by Winston Duke in Batman Unburied, have not yet been announced.

“Everything you loved about Batman Unburied — Batman, Riddler, Barbara Gordon and several others —all of these iconic characters will be returning to Gotham City. But this time, instead of Batman saving The Riddler, Batman needs The Riddler to help save the Bat from certain death,” Minhaj said in a prerecorded video at Spotify’s Stream On event on Wednesday. “And this time, finally, the Riddler gets the spotlight that he deserves.”

The Riddler spinoff will serve as the third original series from Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC’s multiyear first-look deal. The most recent series, Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind, was released earlier this year and stars Christina Ricci as Harley Quinn and Billy Magnussen as The Joker. The show was created by Eli Horowitz and, like Batman Unburied, rose to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts shortly after its release.

Batman Unburied will also return for a second season, though the audio giant has not announced a release date.