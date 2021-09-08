HBO Max to Begin European Launch In October

HBO Max is headed to Europe next month.

Beginning on Oct. 26, the streaming platform will launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra, the company said on Wednesday. Next year, 14 additional European countries and territories — Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia — will be added as part of the streamer’s international rollout.

HBO Max is currently available in the U.S. and, as of June, in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. But it may be a few more years before HBO Max has a full rollout in major European markets like the U.K., Germany, Italy and France due to an ongoing licensing agreement with pay TV provider Sky, which is expected to expire in 2025.

As for now, European viewers in the Nordics and Spain will first get access to U.S. and international HBO Max originals, as well as films and shows from the Warner Bros., HBO, DC and Cartoon Network brands when the streaming service launches there in October.

“This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe,” Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said in a statement. “WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

Christina Sulebakk, HBO Max EMEA’s general manager, added that the combination of WarnerMedia brands and local productions would create an “all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region” with “enormous potential.”

An HBO Max spokesperson declined to comment on how much the service will cost in Europe, but the company is expected to reveal more details at a launch event in October.