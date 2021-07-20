HBO Max Puts Free Episodes of ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Euphoria’ and More on Snapchat

HBO Max is giving Snapchat users access to free, full-length episodes of hit shows like Gossip Girl, Euphoria, Game of Thrones and more, the streamer said on Tuesday.

HBO Max is the first major streamer to bring full-length programming to Snap Minis, a platform on Snapchat that hosts third-party apps. On the HBO Max Snap Mini, Snapchatters will get to watch the select episodes with up to 63 of their friends and share comments and Bitmoji reactions with one another during their viewings. Users will be required to indicate their age so that only “age-appropriate” programming is available to them.

As of Tuesday, other pilot episodes available on HBO Max’s Snap Mini include The Flight Attendant, Genera+ion, Looney Tunes, Lovecraft Country, Selena + Chef, Titans, Craftopia, Love Life, Warrior and World of Calm, as well as the season two premiere of Betty.

Courtesy of HBO Max

Sarah Lyons, executive vp direct-to-consumer global product management at HBO Max, said the partnership with Snap “paves the way for more meaningful discovery” by allowing users to watch shows together and share their reactions in real time.

“People love to come together to watch their favorite HBO Max shows and talk about what’s unfolding,” Lyons said in a statement. “Our partnership with Snapchat is another step towards fulfilling that desire for human connection and providing our fans with co-viewing opportunities, while deepening their emotional relationship with the brand.”

The partnership with Snap could help HBO Max, which has a combined 44.2 million subscribers with HBO, draw in new — and younger — subscribers, given that Snapchat said it reaches about 90 percent of those age 13-24 in the U.S.