The Hollywood Reporter Wins Webby Award for Its Blackfamous Roundtable

The Hollywood Reporter’s Blackfamous Roundtable has won a Webby Award.

THR was honored with the award in the diversity, equity and inclusion, social video category.

The roundtable featured a conversation with Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Larenz Tate and Lynn Whitfield, moderated by THR editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody. The group opened up about the power and privilege of being legends among Black fans and how the new Hollywood landscape is making entertainment both less segmented and less intimate.

The Webbys ceremony, honoring the best of the Internet, will take place May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, with Roy Wood Jr. returning as host. The show is known for limiting winners to five-word acceptance speeches.

Nominees were announced April 4, with the winners being revealed April 25. Apple, Rihanna, Discord, Serena Williams, Selena Gomez, BTS, former President Barack Obama, Doja Cat, Steph Curry, Nike, Lizzo and The Daily Show also are among the winners in various categories including podcasts, games, websites, video, social and apps.

“This year’s Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it,” said Claire Graves, president of the Webby Awards. “They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world.”

Winners are voted on by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, whose members include Questlove, Roxanne Gay, Quinta Brunson, Ziwe Fumudoh, LeVar Burton and Samantha Bee.

In addition, the Webbys will present several Special Achievement awards; honorees include ChatGPT, SZA, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sharon Horgan. Audible has been named Webby Podcast Company of the Year, and MTV Entertainment has been named the Webby Media Company of the Year, for earning the most honors across all Webby categories, with 11 wins.

Read more about this year’s winners.