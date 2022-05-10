‘Hot Ones’ Spinoff Show Heads to Instagram

Lala Milan and Yungblud participate in 'Truth or Dab: Rapid Fire,' an Instagram spinoff of First We Feast's popular 'Hot Ones' show.

Complex Network’s First We Feast, the creators behind the viral Hot Ones celebrity interview show with spicy chicken wings, is launching a spinoff of its Truth or Dab series on Instagram.

In Truth or Dab: Rapid Fire, popular online creators like Yungblud, Sommer Ray, Lala Milan, Olivia O’Brien and Adam Waheed (best known as Adam W.) will play from deck of game cards featuring possibly revealing questions. Should they choose not to answer, the guest will have to take eat a wing doused with the Last Dab, the notoriously spicy hot sauce used on all the final wings in the Hot Ones interview show.

Unlike the flagship Hot Ones show on YouTube, host Sean Evans will not be a part of the Instagram series, which only features the guests and will use the vertical video orientation. The spinoff arrives as Instagram is placing more emphasis on video amid growing competition with TikTok and YouTube, the latter of which has launched its own short-form video platform.

The six-episode Truth or Dab: Rapid Fire series premieres May 10 and will release weekly through June on Instagram.