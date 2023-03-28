‘How Long Gone’ Podcast Inks Ad Sales, Marketing Deal With Talkhouse

How Long Gone, the pandemic-born interview and culture podcast from co-hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart, is joining the Talkhouse Podcast Network.

Talkhouse will handle distribution, ad sales, marketing and other podcast-related partnerships for the show. How Long Gone will continue to remain available on all major podcast platforms. In a joint statement, Black and Stewart said working with Talkhouse will allow the formerly indie show to “continue avoiding Patreon” and join a network that represents other creatives like Björk and Feist.

How Long Gone first launched in March 2020 as a pandemic project as a self-described “bi-coastal elite podcast from old friends and podcast professionals,” where discussions typically involve insider-y takes on fashion, parties, music, restaurants and bars in LA and New York. The topics sit neatly with Black and Stewart’s careers outside of podcasting, with Black working as a creative consultant for brands like Thom Browne and Stewart having a past life as the DJ Them Jeans.

Early guests on How Long Gone included the actresses Hari Nef and Rachel Sennott, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, food writer Alison Roman, New Yorker writer Naomi Fry and New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica. How Long Gone reaches nearly half-a-million “monthly listeners,” according to Talkhouse; in January the show also signed with CAA.

The show keeps up a heavy release schedule and, with Talkhouse, will continue dropping three episodes a week.

“We’re major fans of what Chris and Jason are doing,” Ian Wheeler, the founder of Talkhouse Creative Studio, said. “We’re excited to bring their particular brand of sophistication and nuance to even more fans and, importantly, more sexy as hell brands.”