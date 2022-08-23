‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff’ Joins Warner Bros. Discovery’s Rooster Teeth Podcast Network

Howie Mandel Does Stuff, the podcast co-hosted by the comedian and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz, will join The Roost, the podcast network of Warner Bros. Discovery’s digital media subsidiary, Rooster Teeth.

As part of the deal, The Roost will have the exclusive ad sales and merchandise rights to the podcast. The podcast network, which targets Millennial and Gen Z audiences, will also grow the series as a video podcast — a medium that more podcast creators have ventured into by sharing video versions of their shows on platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

Mandel and Schultz first launched the show in 2020 during the pandemic and have featured interviews with guests like Terry Crews, Tony Hawk, John Stamos and Sarah Silverman.

“It’s clear to us that this podcast has energized his already loyal fanbase, allowing them a deeper, and less filtered connection with Howie. The dynamic between him and his daughter has also helped endear Howie to millennials and Gen Z, the audiences we specialize in,” Alan Abdine, the head of sales and business development at Rooster Teeth, said. “We’re thrilled to bring Howie into The Roost and help his podcast grow in this next phase of his career.”

Other podcasts in The Roost network include Off Topic, Ethan Klein’s H3H3 and Anthony Padilla’s I Spent A Day With.