HP Acquires Teradici, Maker of Remote Working Tech

HP announced an agreement to acquire Teradici Corp., a developer of remote computing software that has experienced increased in use in Hollywood since the start of the pandemic. The deal is expected to close later this year; financial terms were not disclosed.

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remote display protocol, and its Cloud Access Software, which employs this protocol for graphics-intensive remote work, won an Engineering Emmy from the Television Academy in 2020.

HP’s technology includes its ZCentral Remote Boost software, which provides remote access to physical workstations. HP said in today’s announcement that Teradici brings complementary capabilities “that are focused on cloud PCs and virtual workstations. Combining the two remote access solutions will enable HP to offer a broader remote compute platform that spans on-premise and cloud solutions from any type of device, including macOS, public clouds and iPad and Android tablets.”

“Teradici’s cutting-edge technology has long been at the forefront of secure, high-performance virtual computing,” said Alex Cho, president of personal systems at HP, in a released statement. “Their world-class talent, industry-leading IP and strong integrations with all major public cloud providers will expand our addressable market and meet growing customer needs for more mobile, flexible and secure computing solutions.”

Added Teradici CEO David Smith: “This deal will significantly expand our global reach and drive new sources of innovation.”

According to the announcement, Teradici tech is currently deployed to an estimated 15 million users worldwide in various industries.