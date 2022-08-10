Amazon Web Services, ARRI, LG, Mo-Sys to Receive HPA Engineering Awards

The winners of this year’s Hollywood Professional Association Awards for Engineering Excellence have been revealed.

They are Amazon Web Services, for its Color in the Cloud remote service; ARRI, for its Reveal color science with improved dynamic range, color gamut, and rendering of skin tones; LG, for its UltraFine Pro OLED HDR monitor; and Mo-Sys Engineering, for LED Key, a virtual production tool for filming on small LED stages.

Additionally, four technologies earned honorable mentions. They are Carl Zeiss’s CinCraft Mapper lens data system, Adobe’s Frame.io Camera to Cloud remote production system, Glassbox Technologies’ DragonFly virtual camera and LucidLink’s Filespaces file system.

“The pace of innovation in our industry continues unchecked. This year, we received more submissions for Engineering Excellence consideration than ever before. It’s gratifying to see this record number of submissions, driven by a deep understanding of the true needs and desires of our industry, laying the groundwork for future progress even as they launch us ahead in the moment,” said Barco’s Joachim “JZ” Zell, who chairs the Engineering Awards, in a released statement.

The eight engineering honors will be presented during the annual HPA Awards gala, Nov. 17 at the Hollywood Legion.