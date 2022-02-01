Hulu Strikes Deal With Fox Entertainment to Stream All Past Seasons of Unscripted Series

Hulu has struck a deal with Fox Entertainment to stream all past seasons of Fox unscripted series like The Masked Singer and Master Chef, the companies said on Tuesday.

All out-of-season episodes of The Masked Singer, LEGO Masters, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune, The Masked Dancer, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior will stream on Hulu. Fox’s animated comedy HouseBroken — which features a voice cast including Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall and Sam Richardson — will also be available on Hulu.

Future unscripted programs owned and controlled by Fox Entertainment will also stream on Hulu, allowing the majority Disney-owned platform to essentially become the central streaming hub for all of Fox’s unscripted fare. Previously, Hulu has streamed Fox Entertainment content on its Live TV subscription tier.

“Hulu’s extensive selection of content makes it the ultimate destination for TV fans,” Joe Earley, the recently appointed president of Hulu, said in a statement. “With this deal, we’re thrilled to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Fox Entertainment.”

“This deal proudly continues the Fox/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, Fox’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters,” Charlie Collier, the CEO of Fox Entertainment, added.