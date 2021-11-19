Hulu to Raise Price of Live TV Subscription, Add Disney+ and ESPN+

Hulu will increase the price of its live TV subscriptions by $5 a month and add Disney+ and ESPN+ to the subscription tier, the streamer informed subscribers on Friday morning.

Starting on Dec. 21, all Hulu subscriptions with live TV will include Disney+ and ESPN+ and will cost $69.99 per month for the ad-supported offering and $75.99 per month for the ad-free version.

The price increase essentially drops the price of what the Disney bundle with Hulu and live TV costs, as the bundle with the ad-supported live TV offering is currently $72.99 a month while the ad-free offering is $78.99 a month. Current Disney bundle subscribers who have Hulu + Live TV will also see their package prices decrease to match the new price changes, but non-bundled Hulu + Live TV subscribers will no longer have the option to opt out of the bundle.

While Disney has not disclosed the number of its subscribers who choose the bundle, the company reported earlier this month that Hulu has 43.8 million subscribers, 4 million of which were for the live TV subscription offering. Hulu + Live TV remains the the strongest when it comes to average revenue per user, averaging $84.89 per user while the standard Hulu subscription averages $12.75 per user, according to Disney’s latest earnings report.

The Dec. 21 changes will also boost numbers for Disney+ subscribers, where growth has seen a slowdown recently. Compared to the previous quarter, Disney+ added 2 million subscribers for a total of 118 million subscribers. Average revenue per user for Disney+ remains low compared to Hulu at $4.12.