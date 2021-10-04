Hulu President Kelly Campbell Out “Effective Immediately”

Hulu President Kelly Campbell has left the company, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

In a memo sent to staff on Monday, Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer (and no relation to Kelly Campbell), said the Hulu president has left the company “effectively immediately.” In the interim, Kelly Campbell’s direct reports — Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin Gilford, Brian Henderson and Annie Luo — will report to Rebecca Campbell.

“Hulu remains an important part of our direct-to consumer strategy, and I look forward to working closely with all of you until her replacement is named,” Campbell said in the memo without sharing a reason for the Hulu president’s departure.

Puck News‘ Matthew Belloni first reported the exit on Monday.

