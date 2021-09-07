Hulu to Increase Price of Ad-Supported, Ad-Free Subscriptions in October

Hulu is hiking up the price of its ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions by $1 beginning Oct. 8.

The price increases, which will impact both existing and new Hulu subscribers, means that the ad-supported tier will increase from $5.99 to $6.99 a month, while the ad-free tier will increase from $11.99 to $12.99 a month. The live TV plans and Disney streaming bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu with ads and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, will not change in price at this time.

Hulu currently has a total of 42.8 million subscribers, with 39.1 million subscribed to its SVOD subscription and 3.7 million subscribed to its live TV and SVOD plan. Though Hulu has fewer subscribers than Disney+’s 116 million, the streaming service is responsible for most of Disney’s streaming revenue. According to Disney’s latest earnings report, Hulu’s average monthly revenue per paying subscriber was $13.50 for its SVOD service and $84.09 for its live TV and SVOD premium service. Disney+ and ESPN+, on the other hand, both make just over $4 per paid subscriber.

Over the past year, Disney has gradually been increasing the price of its streaming offerings. Hulu last increased its prices for the live TV offering in December 2020 to $65 a month, which was a $10 increase per month. In March, Disney+ subscriptions increased by $1 for a total of $7.99 a month, while in July, ESPN+ announced a price increase from $5.99 to $6.99 a month.

Hulu’s price changes come shortly after the streamer received a boost in content from Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform best known for Bollywood and South Asian films, including Hotstar specials like The Empire, Aarya, Criminal Justice and Dil Bechara.