Hulu With Live TV Adds PBS, PBS Kids, Magnolia Network to Lineup

Hulu with Live TV is expanding its roster of TV channels.

The Disney-owned virtual MVPD says that it will add local PBS stations, PBS Kids, and Magnolia Network to its core live TV lineup.

The PBS stations and PBS Kids in particular are a substantial addition to the lineup, with PBS stations effectively filling out the lineup of major broadcast networks. Magnolia, meanwhile, builds on the current lifestyle programming, which includes HGTV.

PBS Kids content like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Wild Kratts is among the most popular children’s programming available.

Hulu with Live TV last added to its lineup last November, when it added the Hallmark media channels, and networks from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (including The Weather Channel). Those additions included a price hike to $74.99 per month. The new channels will not increase the price. Earlier this week, on May 1, Hulu with Live TV inked a new deal with Nexstar to continue carrying its flagship NewsNation channel as well as local affiliate stations.

“As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., we are committed to providing a best in class user experience and a premium national and local channel lineup for our millions of subscribers,” said Reagan Feeney, senior VP of live TV content programming and partnerships for Hulu. “PBS, PBS Kids and Magnolia Network are among the most frequently requested channels by our subscribers and we’re thrilled to add them to our core line-up that now includes more than 90 live channels.”

Hulu with Live TV currently has 4.5 million subscribers, according to Disney’s latest earnings report. It has been in fierce competition in the vMVPD space with YouTube TV, which Google says now has more than 5 million subscribers.