iHeartMedia Strikes Multiyear Deal With NBA for 20 Podcasts

iHeartMedia has reached a multiyear podcast deal with the NBA that will result in more than 20 podcasts over the next four years, the audio giant said on Wednesday.

The podcast deal comes three months after iHeartMedia announced it was creating a podcast network for the NFL as part of a multiyear, exclusive partnership. The NBA’s podcasts, which will be co-produced by iHeartRadio and the NBA, will include a mix of content from the NBA’s archives, player commentary, league news and insider analyses.

The first show is expected to premiere this fall, iHeartMedia said. It’s not immediately clear which athletes will participate in the podcasts.

“We are excited to expand the league’s audio offerings to fans by teaming up with iHeartMedia to deliver NBA content and storytelling to the iHeartPodcast Network,” David Denenberg, the NBA’s svp national and local network partnerships, said. “We look forward to reaching more fans with content about our teams, players and history through this partnership.

“The NBA is one of the toughest leagues in the world. These are relentless athletes, with a grueling schedule, at the absolute height of their game,” Kevin LeGrett, president of iHeartMedia Sports, added. “Their stories are the stuff of legend and deserve mass-reach audiences and top-tier brand partners. iHeart alone can deliver that.”