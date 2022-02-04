iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: ‘You’re Wrong About’ Wins Top Prize

You’re Wrong About, an independent podcast created by Sarah Marshall and formerly co-hosted with Michael Hobbes, took home the top prize at this year’s iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

The awards show, which was held virtually on Thursday evening, honored shows like SmartLess, Song Exploder, Scam Goddess and Films to Be Buried With, the podcast hosted by Ted Lasso breakout Brett Goldstein.

Featured presenters at the ceremony included Will Ferrell, Shonda Rhimes, Martha Stewart and Paris Hilton, while Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance to present the podcast of the year award and announce the launch of her own podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, on Feb. 11.

See below for a full list of winners.

Podcast of the Year

You’re Wrong About (Sarah Marshall/Michael Hobbes)

Best Overall Host – Male

Sam Sanders (It’s Been a Minute – NPR)

Best Overall Host – Female

Nicole Byer (Why Won’t You Date Me? – Team Coco)

Best Comedy Podcast

SmartLess (Wondery/Amazon)

Best Crime Podcast

Scam Goddess (Earwolf/Team Coco/Laci Mosley)

Best History Podcast

Throughline (NPR)

Best Music Podcast

Song Exploder (Hrishikesh Hirway)

Best News Podcast

The Daily (The New York Times)

Best Fiction Podcast

Bridgewater (iHeartPodcasts/Grim & Mild)

Best Sports Podcast

The Bill Simmons Podcast (The Ringer/Bill Simmons)

Best Science Podcast

Ologies with Alie Ward (Alie Ward)

Best Political Podcast

Pod Save America (Crooked Media)

Best Pop Culture Podcast

Keep It! (Crooked Media)

Best Food Podcast

Doughboys (Headgum/Doughboys Media)

Best Kids & Family Podcast

Story Pirates (Gimlet)

Best Technology Podcast

There Are No Girls On The Internet (iHeartPodcasts)

Best Ad Read

SmartLess (Wondery/Amazon)

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast

Therapy For Black Girls ​​(Joy Harden Bradford/iHeartPodcasts)

Best TV & Film Podcast

How Did This Get Made? (Earwolf/Paul Scheer/June Diane Raphael/Jason Mantzoukas)

Best Business & Finance Podcast

How I Built This with Guy Raz (NPR)

Best Spanish Language Podcast

Radio Ambulante (NPR)

Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast

We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle (Glennon Doyle/Cadence13)

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast

Forever 35 (Kate Spencer/Doree Shafrir)

Best Travel Podcast

Women Who Travel (Condé Nast Traveler)

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast

On Being with Krista Tippet (On Being Studios)

Best Green Podcast

Living on Earth (PRX)

Best Branded Podcast

Inside Trader Joe’s (Trader Joe’s)

Best Emerging Podcast

Films To Be Buried With (Brett Goldstein)

Best International Podcast

Morbidology (Morbidology)

Innovator Icon Award

Descript

Social Impact Icon Award

Force Multiplier (Salesforce.org)

Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Exactly Right)