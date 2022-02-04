iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: ‘You’re Wrong About’ Wins Top Prize

- Share this article on Facebook
You’re Wrong About, an independent podcast created by Sarah Marshall and formerly co-hosted with Michael Hobbes, took home the top prize at this year’s iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.
The awards show, which was held virtually on Thursday evening, honored shows like SmartLess, Song Exploder, Scam Goddess and Films to Be Buried With, the podcast hosted by Ted Lasso breakout Brett Goldstein.
Featured presenters at the ceremony included Will Ferrell, Shonda Rhimes, Martha Stewart and Paris Hilton, while Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance to present the podcast of the year award and announce the launch of her own podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, on Feb. 11.
See below for a full list of winners.
Podcast of the Year
You’re Wrong About (Sarah Marshall/Michael Hobbes)
Best Overall Host – Male
Sam Sanders (It’s Been a Minute – NPR)
Best Overall Host – Female
Nicole Byer (Why Won’t You Date Me? – Team Coco)
Best Comedy Podcast
SmartLess (Wondery/Amazon)
Best Crime Podcast
Scam Goddess (Earwolf/Team Coco/Laci Mosley)
Best History Podcast
Throughline (NPR)
Best Music Podcast
Song Exploder (Hrishikesh Hirway)
Best News Podcast
The Daily (The New York Times)
Best Fiction Podcast
Bridgewater (iHeartPodcasts/Grim & Mild)
Best Sports Podcast
The Bill Simmons Podcast (The Ringer/Bill Simmons)
Best Science Podcast
Ologies with Alie Ward (Alie Ward)
Best Political Podcast
Pod Save America (Crooked Media)
Best Pop Culture Podcast
Keep It! (Crooked Media)
Best Food Podcast
Doughboys (Headgum/Doughboys Media)
Best Kids & Family Podcast
Story Pirates (Gimlet)
Best Technology Podcast
There Are No Girls On The Internet (iHeartPodcasts)
Best Ad Read
SmartLess (Wondery/Amazon)
Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast
Therapy For Black Girls (Joy Harden Bradford/iHeartPodcasts)
Best TV & Film Podcast
How Did This Get Made? (Earwolf/Paul Scheer/June Diane Raphael/Jason Mantzoukas)
Best Business & Finance Podcast
How I Built This with Guy Raz (NPR)
Best Spanish Language Podcast
Radio Ambulante (NPR)
Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast
We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle (Glennon Doyle/Cadence13)
Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast
Forever 35 (Kate Spencer/Doree Shafrir)
Best Travel Podcast
Women Who Travel (Condé Nast Traveler)
Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast
On Being with Krista Tippet (On Being Studios)
Best Green Podcast
Living on Earth (PRX)
Best Branded Podcast
Inside Trader Joe’s (Trader Joe’s)
Best Emerging Podcast
Films To Be Buried With (Brett Goldstein)
Best International Podcast
Morbidology (Morbidology)
Innovator Icon Award
Descript
Social Impact Icon Award
Force Multiplier (Salesforce.org)
Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award
My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Exactly Right)
