‘My Favorite Murder,’ ‘Force Multiplier’ Podcasts to Receive iHeartRadio’s Icon Awards (Exclusive)

Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark’s My Favorite Murder and Baratunde Thurston’s Force Multiplier podcasts will receive iHeartRadio’s Icon Awards at this year’s podcast awards ceremony on Feb. 3.

My Favorite Murder will be honored with the Audible Audio Pioneer Award, while Force Multiplier will take home the Social Impact Award. Descript, a podcast editing and transcribing tool founded in 2017, will also receive the Innovator Award.

The three icon awards will be presented at the Feb. 3 ceremony, which will stream virtually at 6 p.m. PT on on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page and broadcast across other iHeartRadio stations nationwide at 9 p.m. local time.

In addition to Thurston, other guest appearances at the ceremony will include SmartLess hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes; Office Ladies hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey; and SNL star and Las Culturistas co-host Bowen Yang. Shonda Rhimes, Will Ferrell, Martha Stewart, Bethenny Frankel, Paris Hilton and Wilmer Valderrama, among others, will also participate in the virtual show.

Code Switch, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie, Louder Than a Riot, Office Ladies, SmartLess, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily, The Midnight Miracle and You’re Wrong About are all in the running for the fan-voted Podcast of the Year prize, which went to Office Ladies in 2021.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will be executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Conal Byrne for iHeartMedia; Ivan Dudynsky for Deviants Media Studio; and Jayson Belt, who will also serve as the showrunner.