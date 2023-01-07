Imagine Dragons Rocks CES in Dolby Atmos

Imagine Dragons rocked CES Thursday night with a live, private concert in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live in Las Vegas.

Dolby Live at Park MGM (formerly Park Theater) is a 5,200-seat theater that was equipped with Atmos after Dolby took over the venue in 2021. This was Imagine Dragons’ first performance incorporating Atmos as they performed hits such as “Demons” and “Radioactive” to an energized home crowd.

The concert benefitted Tyler Robinson Foundation, Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis, and roughly 35 local charities serving underserved communities in the Las Vegas area. In addition to hosting guests from the consumer tech confab, Imagine Dragons and Dolby gave away thousands of tickets to the team members, volunteers and people these organizations serve.

This week at CES, Dolby has been promoting Atmos, initially launched in 2012 for movie theaters, as an immersive sound format for music, and, more recently, the company has been working to expand its reach into live venues and cars.

On the latter, Atmos will first be available in the new Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class, as well as the EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV. This week in Las Vegas, Dolby is demoing the power of the format with select cars including the luxury Maybach, which has 31 speakers and subwoofers in the seats. Delegates could select Atmos-mixed music inside the vehicle from a long list of artists including Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga as well as remastered classics from artists such as Elton John and bands including Rush.

This week, Dolby also announced new tools for developers available through Dolby.io, including the

beta release of plug-ins for Unity 3D and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.