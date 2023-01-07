×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Imagine Dragons Rocks CES in Dolby Atmos

In addition to a private concert at the Dolby Live Las Vegas performance venue, the company drove demos of Atmos for cars in the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class.

Imagine Dragons perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM to kick off CES, Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Imagine Dragons perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM to kick off CES, Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Eric Jamison/Invision for Dolby/AP Images

Imagine Dragons rocked CES Thursday night with a live, private concert in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. 

Dolby Live at Park MGM (formerly Park Theater) is a 5,200-seat theater that was equipped with Atmos after Dolby took over the venue in 2021. This was Imagine Dragons’ first performance incorporating Atmos as they performed hits such as “Demons” and “Radioactive” to an energized home crowd.

The concert benefitted Tyler Robinson Foundation, Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis, and roughly 35 local charities serving underserved communities in the Las Vegas area. In addition to hosting guests from the consumer tech confab, Imagine Dragons and Dolby gave away thousands of tickets to the team members, volunteers and people these organizations serve.

Related Stories

LeVar Burton
Business

LeVar Burton to Host Children's Podcast 'Sound Detectives'

Delta Paramount+ partnership
Business

Delta Inks Deal to Offer Paramount+ Beginning This Year

This week at CES, Dolby has been promoting Atmos, initially launched in 2012 for movie theaters, as an immersive sound format for music, and, more recently, the company has been working to expand its reach into live venues and cars.

On the latter, Atmos will first be available in the new Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class, as well as the EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV. This week in Las Vegas, Dolby is demoing the power of the format with select cars including the luxury Maybach, which has 31 speakers and subwoofers in the seats. Delegates could select Atmos-mixed music inside the vehicle from a long list of artists including Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga as well as remastered classics from artists such as Elton John and bands including Rush.

This week, Dolby also announced new tools for developers available through Dolby.io, including the
beta release of plug-ins for Unity 3D and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad