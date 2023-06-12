Imagine Entertainment to Release Six Podcasts With iHeartMedia This Year

Imagine Entertainment on Monday unveiled a slate of six podcasts created by talent like the designer Isaac Mizrahi, producer Alan Sacks and Imagine co-chair Ron Howard that will release this year.

The six shows are being released as part of a deal that Imagine’s podcast division, Imagine Audio, struck with iHeartMedia in December 2021 for a slate of co-produced, unscripted shows to be distributed on the iHeartPodcast Network within two years.

The first series, Hello Isaac, is an interview show hosted by Mizrahi that premiered on Monday with featured guest Carson Kressley, who serves as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Upcoming guests will include the drag queen BenDeLaCreme and presenter Andy Cohen.

And beginning this month until October, Imagine Audio will release one new series each month, with topics including the sugar industry (Big Sugar, June 20), climate change and urgent solutions from climate scientist Chris Turney (Unf**king the Future, August 8), the Los Angeles punk scene in the ’80s from Sacks and narrated by historian Penelope Spheeris, and an adaptation of Davis Miller’s book The Tao of Muhammad Ali (Oct. 3).

On July 17, Imagine Audio will also release an improv workplace comedy created by Howard, Employees Only, following a group of employees working at a big box store.

The slate is executive produced by Imagine co-chairs Howard and Brian Grazer, as well as Imagine Entertainment President Justin Wilkes. Kara Welker oversees Imagine Audio, with audio producer Nathan Kloke co-producing the slate with iHeartMedia.

“Imagine Entertainment has an outstanding, decades-long reputation for bringing award-winning tv shows, features and documentaries to our screens, and we can’t wait to bring Imagine’s bespoke content to even more audiences in the audio space through iHeartPodcasts,” Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group, said in a statement.