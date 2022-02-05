India Arie Shares Resurfaced Clips of Joe Rogan Using N-Word Amid Spotify Battle

India Arie is delving further into her ire over Joe Rogan’s Spotify presence by sharing resurfaced footage to social media that appears to show Rogan previously using the N-word.

Arie wrote via Instagram on Monday that she would be joining Neil Young and other artists in walking away from Spotify by asking for her music and podcasts to be pulled from the popular streaming service. At the time, Arie explained that she finds Rogan “problematic for reasons other than his Covid interviews,” adding, “For me it’s also his language around race.”

On Thursday, Arie took to her Instagram Stories Highlights and posted edited footage of YouTube clips appearing to show Rogan using the N-word roughly two dozen times. She also posted clips in which Rogan appeared to share an anecdote in which he compared being around Black people to “Planet of the Apes.”

In video of herself addressing the camera, the four-time Grammy winner said she empathizes with artists such as Young who are leaving the platform due to Rogan’s podcast interviews spreading vaccine misinformation, but that she is more focused on his racist remarks. Imploring others to delete Spotify, Arie stated that the platform underpays artists and that she doesn’t want to support a company that prioritizes giving Rogan a hefty salary.

“He shouldn’t even be uttering the word — don’t even say it, under any context,” Arie said about Rogan and the N-word. She also acknowledged that footage on social media “can be doctored, [or] people are taken out of context.”

Spotify did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Rogan also did not respond to a request for comment.

After Arie’s post went viral, author Don Winslow tagged Dwayne Johnson on Twitter and asked him to address the resurfaced clips of Rogan. Johnson had previously posted a supportive comment to Instagram after Rogan shared video on Sunday of himself addressing the furor and promising to “do my best in the future to balance things out.”

Johnson responded to Winslow’s tweet by writing, in part, “I hear you as well as everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”