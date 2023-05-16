‘Indiana Jones’ Films to Land at Both Disney+ and Paramount+ In New Deal

All films in the Indiana Jones franchise are coming to Disney+ later this month as part of a shared rights deal between Disney and Paramount.

Though Disney acquired the future franchise rights to Indiana Jones in 2013, the first four films — Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — remained under the control of Paramount and, as a result, have not been available to stream on Disney+.

The 2013 deal also stipulated that Paramount would receive “financial participation on any future films that are produced and released” under Disney.

With Tuesday’s announcement, made by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy at The Walt Disney Company’s Upfronts Presentation, the first four films and the TV series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on May 31. The first four films will also remain available to watch on Paramount+.

The updated rights deal comes as Disney prepares to release the final installment in the Harrison Ford–led franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, on June 30. In addition to Ford, the film stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars as Jones’ goddaughter and Mads Mikkelsen as the villain. Other cast members include Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore.

As part of the lead-up to the release date, the entertainment giant is also giving its Disney+ subscribers early access to The Dial of Destiny merchandise on May 31 before opening up sales to the general public, with items including an Indiana Jones–branded Mickey Mouse ear headband and Funko Pop collectibles, among others.