Instagram Blames “Bug” After Posts About Abortion Are Hidden From Public View

Instagram said a technical “bug” was causing content to be placed behind “sensitivity screens” after the Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the company was hiding posts mentioning abortion from public view.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AP identified nearly a dozen posts on Instagram that included information about abortion — not photos of abortions — that were covered by Instagram with the warning, “This photo may contain graphic or violent content.”

“We’re hearing that people around the world are seeing our ‘sensitivity screens’ on many different types of content when they shouldn’t be. We’re looking into this bug and working on a fix now,” the Instagram communications team tweeted.

On Monday, days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Vice also found that Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — was removing posts from users who were offering to mail abortion pills to those who weren’t able to access them. In response to Vice’s story, Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, tweeted that content that “attempts to buy, sell, trade, gift, request or donate pharmaceutical sis not allowed” but noted that the policy had been incorrectly enforced in some cases.

“Content that discusses the affordability and accessibility of prescription medication is allowed. We’ve discovered some instances of incorrect enforcement and are correcting these,” Stone wrote.