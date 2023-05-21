Instagram Working Again for Some Users After Hour-Plus Outage Sparked Multiple Trending Topics on Twitter

Instagram is working again for some users after failing to work properly for about 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon.

Users took to Twitter and other platforms to not that Meta Platform Inc.’s social media app had stopped functioning. It’s unclear if it’s working again for all users.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram,” a Meta spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

On Twitter, “#instagramdown,” “My Instagram,” “Y’all Instagram,” “My IG” and “Y’all IG” were trending as a result of the problem. Downdetector.com, which monitors online outages in real time, shows that people began reporting the problem around 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, with users being were met with messages like “Couldn’t load posts,” “Couldn’t refresh feed” and “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again” when visiting the app.

“The app’s utterly broken this time, my feed won’t refresh at all at neither of my accounts,” one user wrote at Downdetector.com.

The app appeared to start working again, at least for some, around 4:30 p.m. PT.

“THANK GOD,” one user wrote at Downdetector.com.

Updated 4:37 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Noted that Instagram was working again for some users.

Updated 4:50 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Added the Meta statement.