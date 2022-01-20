Issa Rae’s Raedio Inks Multi-Project Podcast Development Deal With Audible (Exclusive)

Raedio, the audio company founded by Issa Rae, has inked an exclusive multi-project development deal with Audible for original podcasts.

Working with Audible, Raedio will develop audio content across genres including scripted comedy and non-fiction, as well as seek out audio adaptations of existing shows and IP.

Past projects produced by Raedio, alongside Tenderfoot TV and HBO, include We Stay Looking and Looking for LaToya, two scripted podcasts that satirize the true crime genre and how missing Black women are often overlooked in these narratives. Other music projects from Raedio include music direction for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and creating original music for Rae’s hit show Insecure.

“We’ve had tremendous success with scripted podcasts over the years and with our Audible collaboration we’re excited to bring fresh, original content to Audible listeners everyehere,” Benoni Tagoe, the president of Raedio, said in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to supply the audio pipeline from music to storytelling as an audio everywhere company.”

Audible’s partnership with Raedio follows a number of other major podcast deals with companies like Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco, Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, Charlamagne tha God’s CThaGod World Productions and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill.

“At Audible, we are committed to working with innovative voices that move and influence culture — this goal is fully realized and met by Raedio,” Zola Mashariki, head of Audible Studios, said. “We are thrilled to be in business with Issa and Benoni who consistently create extraordinarily rich content defined by character driven storytelling.”