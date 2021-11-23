Streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop Renews Deal With YouTube Gaming (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop has renewed his exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming.
Dunlop, 27, a former esports commentator turned content creator, boasts 3.47 million subscribers on the platform where he streams popular games including Warzone, Grand Theft Auto, Cyberpunk 2077, Breath of the Wild and Among Us. He also hosts a second channel with Apex Legends content and more.
“YouTube is the place where every online creator wants to be,” Dunlop tells The Hollywood Reporter. “One of the main reasons I made the move to stream full-time on Youtube, and what I really love about it, is that it’s not only a platform just for gaming but for all kinds of digital content.
In order to keep content fresh and engaging, Dunlop emphasizes staying on top of trends, rewatching streams and experimenting with new ideas. “In the coming year, I want to continue to expand on the content I make,” he says.
Dunlop is managed by Los Angeles-based firm Loaded, which oversee his sponsorships, media licensing, merchandizing, appearances and partnerships.
Dunlop adds, “There are so many talented creators on YouTube releasing an insane variety of content that really pushes me to be as creative and engaging as I can possibly be with my own channels.”
