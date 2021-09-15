Jane Lynch Debuts as Bingo Caller for PlayStudios’ New Mobile Bingo Game

Las Vegas mobile game developer PlayStudios has a new entry in its arsenal, and gamers who download the new myVEGAS Bingo will hear a familiar (and Emmy-winning) voice calling the shots — Jane Lynch.

The multi-hyphenate has partnered with PlayStudios on the free-to-play mobile game as its first “Celebrity Caller.” Starting today, Lynch can be heard calling bingo numbers, celebrating wins and on other features as she recorded nearly four hours of dialogue for the game.

Under the arrangement, The Weakest Link and Hollywood Game Night vet will also be represented in other parts of the game as players can unlock Lynch “collectible badges” as part of the action while also exchanging loyalty points for exclusive merchandise including Lynch’s holiday album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas. Furthermore, players can use loyalty points to direct contributions to Direct Relief, one of the organizations that Lynch supports that provides emergency medical assistance and disaster relief.

“It was a blast collaborating with the team at PlayStudios on their newest mobile app and a fun way to support one of the charitable organizations that I work with,” commented Lynch. “And hey, should this acting thing dry up, I could absolutely see a bright future for myself working the Sunbelt Bingo circuit.”

Added PlayStudios founder, chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal: “As a celebrated entertainer and comedian, Jane Lynch’s outsized personality makes her a natural-born bingo caller. We knew she’d be an excellent addition to our game because you never know what she’s going to say, you just know it’s going to be hilarious.”

The myVEGAS Bingo game is now available.