WarnerMedia CEO Concedes Rushed Rollout of HBO Max Day-and-Date Plan

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said he rushed the process of communicating his decision to place Warner’s 2021 film slate on HBO Max and should’ve taken “the better part of a month” to speak with the more than 170 individuals impacted by his decision.

“I will be the first one to say, and the responsibility rests on my shoulders, that, in hindsight, we should have taken the better part of a month to have over 170 conversations — which is the number of participants that are in our 2021 film slate,” Kilar said on Tuesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference. “We tried to do that in a compressed period of time, less than a week, because of course there was going to be leaks there was going to be everybody opining on whether we should do this or not do this.”

More to come.