Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ Podcast Nabs iHeartMedia Deal

On Purpose With Jay Shetty is getting a new home at iHeartMedia.

As part of the iHeartPodcasts network, the company will handle ad sales for the hit advice podcast, which first launched in 2019 and now regularly tops the charts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Hosted by Shetty, a former monk turned author and motivational speaker, On Purpose has become a popular platform for high-profile talent to discuss issues related to mindfulness and mental health. Past guests have included Drew Barrymore, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez (Shetty officiated Lopez’s recent wedding to Ben Affleck).

Shetty said it made “perfect sense” for his podcast to join iHeartMedia as the show continues to scale globally.

“On Purpose is on a journey to help make people happier, healthier, and more healed. … I’m so grateful for our loyal and ever-growing community who come back every day to listen, learn and grow,” Shetty said in a statement. “We are so excited for this new chapter for On Purpose.“

The deal will also see Shetty collaborate with iHeartMedia’s slate of programming focused on mental health and wellness, but the company has not yet shared additional details on the expected rollout.

“Jay has become one of the most influential voices in podcasting, especially when it comes to conversations around mental health and wellness,” said Will Pearson, president of iHeartPodcasts. “Podcasts are a powerful, intimate medium, so it’s not surprising that we’ve seen such a tremendous number of listeners turning toward this medium as a mental health resource. We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Jay to help him bring his wisdom to an even broader audience and to expand what we’re doing in this category in such a meaningful way.”

Shetty is represented by WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.; he is managed by Sugar23.