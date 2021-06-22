Jemele Hill Launches Podcast Network With Spotify (Exclusive)

Jemele Hill is launching a podcast network exclusively with Spotify that will focus on elevating the voices and stories of Black women.

Taking its name from Hill’s hit podcast, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, which was renewed for a third season on Tuesday, The Unbothered Network will release original content exclusively on Spotify. Spotify, Hill and her production company Lodge Freeway Media will identify and develop series for the new podcast network.

“The Unbothered Network is more than just a content hub, it’s a space where Black women can hopefully see their full selves,” Hill said in a statement. “There’s so much about the lives of Black women that haven’t been fully explored, and so many of our stories have either been dismissed or overlooked. I’m also proud of this network because it not only centers Black women, but it’s also run by Black women. We can’t empower Black women if we’re not positioning them in leadership roles.”

Other executives leading The Unbothered Network include the journalist Christina Tapper, the former deputy editor of Medium’s ZORA publication, and the producer Rich Boerner, who previously served as the SVP of Programming and Operations at Cadence13. Tapper will serve as executive producer and head of content, while Boerner will be head of production.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the incomparable Jemele Hill,” Courtney Holt, Spotify’s head of studios and video, added. “An acclaimed journalist, storyteller, podcaster, and creative — whose bold and authentic takes on social politics, sports and culture have shined a spotlight on topics that are often overlooked. We can’t wait for her to continue her podcast, and bring new and diverse talent to her network that amplifies and strengthens the voices of this important community.”