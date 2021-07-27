Former Comedy Central Digital Exec Jennifer Danielson Rejoins Above Average (Exclusive)

Jennifer Danielson, the former svp digital at Comedy Central, TV Land and Paramount Networks, has rejoined Above Average as its newest board member.

Before joining ViacomCBS in 2017, Danielson was the president of production company Above Average, a digital-focused subsidiary under Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, that she helped co-found in 2012 after spending 16 years at Broadway Video as a producer on hit shows like Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock.

Danielson has since left ViacomCBS to pursue independent production. But with her return to to Above Average, which she described as being akin to “coming home,” Danielson will sit on the company’s board of directors alongside Above Average President Marc Lieberman, Broadway Video CEO Jack Sullivan, Advance Venture Partners’ David ibnAle, Valinor Management’s Seth Cohen and Saints Capital’s Allison Goldberg.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jen back to Above Average. She created the culture that has made us successful and we’re fortunate to have her insight and relationships back in the fold as we build the next phase of the company.” Lieberman said. “Jen joins a dynamic group of leaders, with whom I am honored to work with on the board.”

Recent projects developed and packaged by Above Average include Season 3 of YouTube Originals’ Liza on Demand, HBO Max’s Colin Quinn and Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show and a short film created by Jack Antonoff and Bill Benz that is in post production.