Jessica Chastain Leads Audible’s Alien Abduction Thriller ‘The Space Within’

Jessica Chastain is getting behind the mic to lead the upcoming Audible sci-fi thriller.

Premiering June 15, The Space Within features Chastain as Dr. Madeline Wyle, an acclaimed PTSD and trauma psychiatrist who begins treating multiple patients who all seemingly have repressed memories of alien abductions. Wyle, according to Audible’s description of the project, must put her reputation and career at risk to get to the bottom of the memories and consider whether the abductions were indeed real.

The eight-episode series is the fourth — and first fiction work — coming from Audible’s four-project development and production deal with Spotlight producer Topic Studios. Previous projects included The Messenger, a series from the journalist Shiv Malik about his friendship with and later betrayal by a man who claimed to have been a former spokesperson for al-Qaida; American ISIS, from journalist Trevor Aaronson about an American man who traveled to Syria to become a fighter for the Islamic State; and Fine Gorilla Person, from journalist Lauren Ober about Koko the gorilla.

“The Space Within dynamically blends elements of sci-fi, mystery and thriller,” Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s executive vp and head of U.S. content, said. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Topic Studios on another standout series that truly gives our audiences an out-of-world experience.”

The series is directed by Stephen Winter and written by Greg O’Connor and Josh Fagin. Chastain is joined by a voice cast featuring Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming), Ellen Burstyn (The Exorcist), Michael Stuhlbarg (Your Honor), Shea Whigham (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective).

“It’s been a dream bringing The Space Within to life with Jessica, our friends at Audible, Greg, Josh, Stephen and the rest of our incredible team,” Christy Gressman, Topic Studios’ vp podcasts, said. “We’re excited for listeners to enter this thrilling and thought-provoking world and discover the remarkable performances of these extraordinary actors.”

Listen to a teaser below.