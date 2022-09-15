JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and the Three’ Inks Distribution and Ad Sales Deal With Wondery, Amazon Music

JJ Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions has struck an exclusive ad sales and distribution deal with Wondery and Amazon Music for the company’s flagship podcast The Old Man and the Three.

Beginning next week, new episodes of the popular basketball podcast will be available without ads on Wondery+, though the show will continue to be available on all major podcast platforms.

In The Old Man and the Three, Redick and his co-host — the producer Tommy Alter (Desus & Mero, My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman) — mix conversation about the NBA, current events, entertainment and politics. Past guests have included Sue Bird, Ben Stiller, Draymond Green and Gabrielle Union.

Redick, who played for 15 seasons in the NBA, has been podcasting since 2016. After a stint hosting a show for The Ringer, Redick and Alter formed their own production company, ThreeFourTwo, in 2020 and premiered The Old Man and the Three from inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.

As part of the deal with Wondery and Amazon Music, The Old Man and the Three will no longer be affiliated with Cadence13.

“Wondery and Amazon Music have an incredible team and we look forward to continuing to build The Old Man and the Three and ThreeFourTwo productions with this collaboration,” Redick said in a statement.

Redick is represented by WME.