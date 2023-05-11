Jonathan Van Ness’ Podcast Leaves SiriusXM’s Earwolf for Sony Music Entertainment

Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his podcast to Sony Music Entertainment.

Van Ness has struck an ad sales and distribution deal with Sony Music for Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, the podcast he started hosting in 2015 prior to his breakout on Netflix’s Queer Eye. On the audio show, Van Ness explores a wide range of topics with academics, activists and other experts. (As a sampling of the show’s range, recent episodes have explored the death of the American mall, the social lives of apes and the power of AI.)

Getting Curious was previously a part of Earwolf, the Los Angeles–based comedy podcasting network that was acquired by SiriusXM in 2020. The podcast also inspired a TV series spinoff with Netflix that debuted last year with guests like figure skater Michelle Kwan and comedian Rachel Dratch.

With Sony Music, Van Ness will release two weekly episodes on the Getting Curious feed; the first will serve as the standard Getting Curious episode, while the second will alternate topics between beauty (under the name Pretty Curious) and topical news-based issues (under the name Curious Now).

“We are so excited to be making this switch. This is a whole new chapter for the podcast. It’s a whole new era for us,” Van Ness announced in a video as part of Sony Music’s presentation at the IAB Podcast Upfronts on Thursday. “We are so excited to give you even more versions of Getting Curious. I can’t wait to be at Sony. Our team is thrilled.”

Getting Curious will join other Sony Music podcasts like High Low from Emily Ratajkowski and Best Friend Energy from The Home Edit creators Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Upcoming shows in the network will include Dinner’s On Me from actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Drapetomaniax: Unshackled History, a series produced with Pharrell’s OTHERtone and hosted by author and journalist Michael Harriot.