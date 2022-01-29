Joni Mitchell Says She Will Remove Music From Spotify: “I Stand In Solidarity With Neil Young”

Joni Mitchell said she will remove her music catalogue from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, according to a message posted to her official website on Friday evening.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue,” Mitchell wrote in the brief note on her website.

A spokesperson for Mitchell’s label, Rhino Records, also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the artist was taking her music off of Spotify but declined to comment further.

It’s not presently clear when Mitchell’s music will be scrubbed from Spotify. A representative for Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, Young pulled his music from Spotify in protest of COVID misinformation being spread on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Both Young and Mitchell have referred to an open letter sent to Spotify from 270 professionals in the medical and scientific community, calling on the audio giant to implement a policy and better address misinformation on the platform. The letter was spurred by a December Joe Rogan Experience podcast episode where Rogan interviewed a known vaccine skeptic who compared current pandemic policies to Nazi Germany and baselessly claimed that people were being “hypnotized” to believe facts about COVID-19.