Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ Featured in New VR Experience From Meta, Horizon Worlds

Jordan Peele's cinematic universe comes alive in virtual reality in a new Horizon Worlds experience which features his films Nope, Get Out and Us.

The Jordan Peele universe is expanding — into virtual reality.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions has teamed with and Horizon Worlds to offer a new experience in the free virtual reality video game for Quest 2 headsets. The multi-world VR experience, debuting today after being in the works for two months, opens with Monkeypaw Productions: All Aboard.

The train-set adventure contains images Peele fans will instantly recognize and it allows for visitors to explore themed cabins and hunt for Easter eggs from his films Get Out, Us and the upcoming Nope. From there, visitors can then explore Nope World: by Monkeypaw Productions, an experience inspired by his new film, out July 22.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, the film follows residents of “a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” centering on a ranch and an unidentified flying object. Nope World doesn’t contain any spoilers but does feature set pieces and items easily recognized from the trailer including Haywood Ranch, inflatable arm flailing tube men and a string with tiny flags hanging from an ominous sky.

The offering came to life thanks to a group of creators who teamed up to collaborate as Horizon Worlds offers users the chance to connect, build worlds and experience live VR entertainment through Meta Quest VR headsets. To date, more than 10,000 worlds have been created in Horizon Worlds.

That team included creators Ashley Briley, Samantha Nunoo, Matt Torres and Kevin Dixon with an assist from Annie Porter, lead producer for creative shop at Meta. They also collaborated with executives at Monkeypaw including vp of culture and impact Keisha Senter and culture and impact manager Sophia Williams.

Briley, who came to the project after receiving praise for building out the Horizon Worlds horror experience Den of Horrors, helped form the group of diverse creators to tackle Peele’s universe. Briley said she’s most proud of the number of elements the team fit into the world as it offers users plenty to do (and hunt for) while they roam around.

“It’s really made for people to come, meet people who are interested in the film and have a shared experience of talking through theories,” she explained, adding that creating an inclusive playground was also a priority. “When you first come in, there are the rules of the world that are a reminder that this is a space where everyone [should] be kind to other humans. You may see an avatar but that’s a human being behind that avatar.”

Alex Sanger, Universal’s executive vp global digital marketing, credited the group of diverse creators for crafting a “stunning world” to explore Peele’s films. “It was important to create a unique audience experience for Nope that celebrates Jordan Peele’s innovative filmmaking and ethos,” Sanger said.

The All Aboard experience features a classic Monkeypaw visual. Courtesy of Meta for Horizon Worlds

A recreation of the house from Jordan Peele’s Nope. Courtesy of Meta for Horizon Worlds