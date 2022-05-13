Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord to Shut Down Production Arm as Founders Join MasterClass (Exclusive)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord is shutting down its production arm and educational video offering as the company’s top executives join MasterClass.

Co-founders Jared Geller and Gordon-Levitt will become vps of creative innovation at MasterClass, while members of the existing HitRecord team will join MasterClass in departments across content production, product design, engineering and marketing.

The HitRecord website and community platform will continue to operate independently from MasterClass, and the site’s “class projects” — a subscription learning service where viewers can watch lessons taught by other HitRecord members, including Gordon-Levitt — will wind down. Past videos will be made available for free on the HitRecord website.

“HITRECORD’s mission has always been to help more and more people be creative, and I believe that teaching and learning is at the center of fulfilling that mission,” Gordon-Levitt said in a statement. “MasterClass is the gold standard for online learning. As a part of the MasterClass team, I think we’re going to be able to help people find and grow their creative selves more than ever before.”

More to come.