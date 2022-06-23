Josh Richards to Create and Produce TV Shows for Amazon Studios Under First-Look Deal

Josh Richards, the TikTok star and co-founder of CrossCheck Studios, will create and produce TV content exclusively for Amazon Studios under a first-look deal, the company said on Thursday.

It’s not immediately clear what kind of shows Richards will be creating and producing for the studio, but an Amazon Studios spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that the deal does not outline a set number of shows that Richards must produce.

Amazon will also take advantage of Richards’ social media bona fides by tapping the creator and entrepreneur to make custom social content for Amazon Studios IP and other brands available on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, like Thursday Night Football, which Amazon acquired the exclusive rights to this year.

Additional terms of the deal, which was first reported by Variety, were not disclosed.

Richards first rose to popularity on TikTok, where he now has more than 25.6 million followers. In recent years, Richards has focused his attention toward the business side of the creator industry, where he is the co-founder and operating partner of the VC fund Animal Capital, which targets Gen Z and digital creators, and is a former co-founder of TalentX, the management and production company catering toward content creators. Last year, Richards also partnered with Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas to launch the media company CrossCheck Studios, which brought on former ICM agent Chris Sawtelle as president and co-founder.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Josh and his incredible team into the Amazon Studios and Prime Video fold,” Lee Stimmel, the head of influencer marketing at Prime Video, said. “Josh has an amazing track record of creating engaging content that resonates with his millions of fans. We cannot wait to get started building social content formats with Josh that will excite our customers all over the world.”

“Josh is the perfect personality and creative to partner with as we launch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video,” Nick Pepper, the head of studio creative content at Amazon Studios, added. “We look forward to all of the creative ingenuity ahead with both Josh and CrossCheck Studios.”