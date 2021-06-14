Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios to Launch ‘The Man Enough Podcast’ in Deal With Procter & Gamble (Exclusive)

Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios will launch The Man Enough Podcast next Monday as part of a major deal and partnership with Procter & Gamble.

In the podcast, inspired by the unscripted video series and book of the same name, Baldoni will be joined by co-hosts Jamey Heath and Liz Plank, a journalist and expert on masculinity, to engage in conversations with guests about topics like fatherhood, privilege, body image, intimacy, relationships and other issues that negatively impact men and women. Guests on the series will include Matthew McConaughey, Shawn Mendes, Karamo Brown, Glennon Doyle and Eugenio Derbez.

The deal will also see Procter & Gamble co-financing and co-producing other projects with Wayfarer across film, TV and new media. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Courtesy of Wayfarer Studios

“We are so excited to join forces, and hearts, with the incredible team at P&G on this first-of-its-kind partnership,” Baldoni, the co-founder of Wayfarer Studios, said. “As we continue to create media that amplifies the human spirit and serves as a catalyst for positive social change, we can’t think of a better way to kick off this partnership than by bringing The Man Enough Podcast to the world.”

“Wayfarer is creating authentic content and stories that bring much needed love, light and positive energy into the world,” Marc Pritchard, P&G’s chief brand officer, added. “P&G is committed to creating even more content for good through this unique first-look deal with a wonderful partner that shares our values.”

Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios first launched the Man Enough talk show in 2017 that brought together figures like How to Get Away With Murder‘s Matt McGorry, Hamilton‘s Javier Muñoz, Dancing With the Star‘s Derek Hough, spoken word artist Prince Ea, comedian Bassem Youssef and activist Aydian Dowling to discuss provocative and intimate subjects over dinner. In April, Baldoni published Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity to explore his own relationship with masculinity, identity and vulnerability.

The Man Enough Podcast is executive produced by Baldoni, Heath, Tarah Malhotra-Feinberg and P&G’s Pritchard and Carrie Rathod. The series will be broadcast in partnership with Audacy’s Cadence13 and distributed everywhere podcasts are available, while a video version of each episode will be available on YouTube and on the Man Enough website.