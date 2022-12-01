Kanye West Will No Longer Buy Social Media App Parler

Kanye “Ye” West is no longer buying conservative media platform, Parler, the company said Thursday.

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the company said in a tweet.

The announcement comes the same day that West appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars, in a segment which West continued to make antisemitic statements and expressed an admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Parlement Technologies first announced in October that it had reached an agreement for the rapper to buy the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition was praised by conservative pundits and the company, which said “the proposed acquisition will assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

“Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community,” the company said Thursday.